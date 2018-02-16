Camila Cabello Announces “Never Be The Same Tour” (Dates)

Camila Cabello is heading out on her first solo tour! The “Never Be The Same Tour” is scheduled to hit 20 cities around the world including, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Detroit, London, and Amsterdam.

Camila released her debut solo album, CAMILA in January 2018 to rave reviews. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart at the same time as her hit triple platinum-certified single, “Havana,” reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, making Camila the first artist in 15 years to hold the #1 spot on both the Hot 100 and Top 200 charts simultaneously. The RIAA gold-certified album, CAMILA, launched its debut at #1 on over 100 iTunes charts around the world, breaking the record for most #1 positions for a debut album in iTunes history.

Cabello had already earned a chart-topping smash with the recent double platinum-certified hit “Bad Things” with MGK. The track generated over 240 million Spotify streams. As a result of its success, she became “the first female artist to hit #1 on Top 40 Radio with and without a group.” Cabello was recently featured on J Balvin and Pitbull’s “Hey Ma” from the worldwide hit film Fate of the Furious and its chart-topping soundtrack, as well as “Know No Better” with Major Lazer. She has also collaborated with Shawn Mendes for the platinum-certified duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which reached #10 at pop radio and hit #20 on The Hot 100 chart.

The singer’s solo career began shortly after leaving girl-group Fifth Harmony. After being a part of the group’s success for 4 years, Camila made her departure just last year.

Camila will perform fan favorites including “Havana” and her new hit single “Never Be The Same.”

“Never Be The Same Tour” Dates:

Monday, April 9, 2018 Vancouver, BC, Canada Orpheum Theatre

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Friday, April 13, 2018 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Saturday, April 14, 2018 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Friday, April 20, 2018 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

Saturday, April 21, 2018 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

Sunday, April 22, 2018 Chicago, IL Riviera Theater

Tuesday, April 24, 2018 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

Wednesday, April 25, 2018 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Friday, April 27, 2018 Toronto, ON, Canada Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Saturday, April 28, 2018 Montreal, QC, Canada M Telus

Sunday, April 29, 2018 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

Tuesday, May 1, 2018 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Friday, May 4, 2018 New York, NY Terminal 5

Tuesday, June 5, 2018 Glasgow, UK Glasgow O2 Academy

Wednesday, June 6, 2018 Birmingham, UK Birmingham O2 Academy

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live