VanJess – Through Enough Ft. Goldlink

Back in September 2017, VanJess, comprised of Nigerian-American sisters Ivana and Jessica Nwokike, released the single “Through Enough.”

To support the groovy, dance-infused record, the duo releases a new music video, which carries the synergetic and celebratory vibes of the song.

On “Through Enough,” the duo deliver smooth, hypnotizing vocals about meeting someone, but being afraid to fall in love again because of past heartbreaks.

“Don’t take me ransom babe / I’ve been through enough,” sings VanJess. The song has already surpassed 1+million streams on Spotify.

VanJess made a name for themselves through YouTube covers, where they have garnered over 35 million views across the platform.

Watch the visual for “Through Enough” below: