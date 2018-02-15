Ella Mai Wants You to Love Her “Naked”

R&B singer Ella Mai may not break the internet with her new music video for her latest single, “Naked,” but we can guarantee that if you have an ounce of soul, this visual will grab you emotionally.

With the recent school shooting at a high school in Boward County, Florida, this may be the perfect time for a song and video of this magnitude. On the record, Ella drips unapologetic vocals about loving someone unconditionally, flaws and all. The Keoni Marcelo-directed clip enhances her stance as she showcases people of various race, gender, age, body type, and sexuality and their life-giving flaws.

“Are you ready to fight just to see what’s lost behind my flaws? / Can you love me naked?” Ella sings.

“Naked” is a song that should speak to everyone from the lowest to the highest self-esteem.

Produced by her 10 Summers label boss DJ Mustard, on “Naked,” the London born songstress strikes the heartstrings as she delivers emotionally-rich vocals over the well-tooled production.

“In life there are a lot of factors that make you believe you should change yourself in order to be accepted but I just wanted to say that you don’t have to,” Ella stated when she released the song back in November 2017.

Watch the touching video to “Naked” below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The half-Jamaican, half-Irish songstress was born to create change with her voice. Whether she is lamenting about the demise of a relationship or professing her intense feelings about a newfound love, Ella Mai easily shares stories to which we all can relate. After signing to DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers label in 2016, Ella Mai hit the road opening for Kehlani’s Sweet Sexy Savage International Tour at the beginning of 2017 and finished the year with a sold-out tour of her own. With a highly-praised EP Trilogy under her belt, Ella is now gearing up to release her debut album.