PREMIERE: Ladies Love Stan Sono In New Video “Impress Me”

Taylor Gang affiliate Stan Sono can’t keep the ladies off him in the new visual for the Benjamin & Keyz produced track, “Impress Me.” While trying to convince his current girl where his loyalty lies, Stan finds himself in the middle of beautiful women looking to break his ties.

“Impress Me” is the latest single from the Chicago singer-songwriter, which serves as the follow up to the previously released offering, “Damelo.”

Stan journeyed to the west coast for inspiration to knock out the catchy tune.

“I had tried to make this song a few different times over different tempos and styles of production. But when Benjamin pulled up this beat I instantly knew that hook,” Sono explained. “‘don’t nobody impress me but you’ was made for it. I laid that down, we wrote the rest of the song and had it done in less than an hour. It was the first time I had ever made a song that quick.

Dreams are built on the backs of its dreamer and Stan waits for no one to turn his dreams into a reality. Often times going into the studio solo to produce his own music, he shows his determination and consistent dedication to his craft.

Stan released his debut Infatuated EP last year, which amassed thousands of streams on Spotify, SoundCloud, and iTunes. The acclaimed project was home to breakout single, “Rewind.”

Riding the wave of his 2017 release, Stan Sono has no plans to let up anytime soon.

Accompanying the “Impress Me” video release, Stan gifts fans with a sneak peak of his next single, “Change My Mind.”

“Change My Mind” is developed from another session with Benjamin, showcasing the duo’s effortless collaboration skills. The fun-filled single, along with its mini visual is the quintessential tradeoff.

Doing this one for the ladies, Stan Sono presents: “Impress Me.” Watch the neon-lit Collin Schroeder & Flow Clark directed video below.

