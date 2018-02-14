Fantasia’s Nephew Murdered in North Carolina; Family Ask For Prayer

Another senseless murder is shaking the black community!

R&B singer Fantasia and her family are mourning the loss of a family member, who was shot and killed on Wednesday (Feb. 14) in Greensboro, N.C.

Tyquan Vonricco Washington, 18, is Tasia’s nephew — her brother Rico Barrino is the young man’s father.

According to E! News, the Greensboro Police Department have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old David Lee White Jr, who has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody without bond.

Tasia took to social media to tribute Tyquan, writing, “Auntie is So Sorry Baby. She adds, “RIP to my Oldest Nephew Please Pray for his Mother and my Brother @riccobarrino & his Stepdad.”

Her heartbroken brother Rico also wrote a long message about his son:

“I wanted you to know that from the depths of my heart your daddy loves you and he always has,” Rico wrote. “I remember holding you for the first time that’s when I knew that I had to do something other than work in somebody’s factory so that one day you could look up to me.”

