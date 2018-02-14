Demi Lovato Reveal International Dates For “Tell Me You Love Me Tour”

Demi Lovato is hitting the road very soon! The announcement comes shortly after the singer’s hit single “Sorry Not Sorry” was certified platinum by RIAA. The smash settled into the #1 spot in the Top 40 and has been pushing Demi forward ever since.

The tour name is a compliment to Demi’s recently released studio album, Tell Me You Love Me.

After previously announcing the North American leg of her “Tell Me You Love Me Tour,” recently Lovato unleashed dates for the international jaunt.

For the much-anticipated North American run, Lovato will team up with GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum artist, and producer DJ Khaled and west coast sweetheart and GRAMMY-nominated singer Kehlani. The trek will launch on Feb. 26 in San Diego, and make stops in major cities like Las Vegas, Dallas, Brooklyn, Philly, and Boston before wrapping on March 31st in Tampa, FL (dates below).

The international leg will kick off on May 29th in Antwerp and wrap on June 27th in Bologna (dates below). Special guest will be announced soon.

Tell Me You Love Me exploded to a #1 debut on the iTunes album chart in the U.S. and 36 territories around the world on the strength of “Sorry Not Sorry,” one of the fastest-rising hits in Demi’s career. It is Demi’s first new album since 2015’s Confident, the inaugural release on the Island/Safehouse/Hollywood label, featuring the massive global hit “Cool For the Summer,” with over 290 million YouTube views to date.

Along with the record, Lovato recently released a new documentary, ‘Simply Complicated,’ via YouTube discussing her music, eating disorder, substance abuse, and love life.

‘Tell Me You Love Me’ 2018 North American Tour Dates:

February 26 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

March 2 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

March 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

March 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

March 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

March 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

March 31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena