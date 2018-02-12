Alabama Duo Watch The Duck delivers their carefree office setting visual for their latest single, “There You Are.” As the group’s first visual of the year, “There You Are” was co-directed by Watch The Duck member Eddie Smith III alongside Chris Pilarski and starred singer Jesse Rankins.

The single is an infusion of R&B, jazz, and soul and was co-produced by RetroFuture. Penmanship credits goes to group member Jesse.

“As artists in this very competitive space, we’ve realized that our best chance at standing outcomes from our ability to humanize everything, and that’s what we wanted to do with ‘There You Are,'” says Eddie.

The single is the first release since their 2015 offering, “Making Luv to the Beat” featuring T.I. and DJ E-Feezy from The Trojan Horse EP. The duo has also worked alongside Iggy Azalea, B.o.B., Jeezy, Pharrell, and Tiffany Evans on “Tell A Chic,” featured on her 143 EP.

With dancing co-works, spilled coffee, and surprise birthday cakes, the “There You Are” music video encompasses the tracks feel-good persona effortlessly. Jesse’s series of unfortunate events turn the mundane office setting into a party with a surprise birthday cake in the end.

Watch “There You Are” below.