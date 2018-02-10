Go “Swimming” With British R&B Singer Cherri V

Cherri V returns to Singersroom, this time with the visuals to her recently released single, “Swimming” featuring Birmingham rapper RoxXxann. “Swimming” is featured on Cherri’s long-awaited forthcoming debut album, Brown Eyed Soul, due out in 2018.

Produced by Asylum 33, the “Swimming” music video follows Cherri V as she deals with real life situations surrounding love.

“There’s nothing like meeting a guy through friends, ones who can vouch for him and give you that casual introduction,” Cherri explains. “No pressure, just friends amongst friends, getting familiar in a relaxed setting.”

With the goal to showcase life’s real moments, Cherri opted to get her friends involved, “I’m glad Asylum 33 (who produced the video) were able to capture that house party relaxed feel. I also wanted to take a little more of a casual approach for this video, compared to ‘Leave Me Be’, and shove my real friends in front of the camera lol. The shots in the pool were a highlight for me! I’m really proud of this visual.”

Check out the video for ‘Swimming’ below: