R&B legend Toni Braxton announces the release date for her forthcoming album, ‘Sex & Cigarettes,’ the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Love, Marriage & Divorce’ with Babyface and her 2010 solo effort ‘Pulse.’ Herald by the single ‘Deadwood‘ and the newly released ‘Long As I Live,’ the set will arrive on March 23 via Def Jam Recordings.

Co-produced by Toni herself, ‘Sex & Cigarettes’ serves as Toni’s ninth LP, and the release will commemorate her 25th year in music. The project will also feature a duet with pop songstress Colbie Caillat (on “My Heart”).

Braxton will support the project with a North American Tour, slated to take flight this spring (Dates and ticket info to be announced soon.)

As for the new single, ‘Long As I Live,’ It’s a sultry and intoxicating offering, boosted by Braxton’s signature, powerhouse vocals, and chilling melodies.

Braxton released her 8x-platinum debut album in 1993, on Arista Records. The album included her career-defining worldwide hits “Another Sad Love Song” and “Breathe Again,” which made Grammy® history by winning consecutive awards in 1994 and 1995 respectively, for Best Female R&B Performance. The album also generated Toni’s 1994 Grammy® as Best New Artist.