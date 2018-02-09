Noah Cyrus – We Are… (Lyric Video) ft. MØ

Columbia recording artist, Noah Cyrus releases the fun and energetic new single, “We Are…,” featuring MØ and produced by Max Martin. It’s one of those offerings that will snatch your attention without warning.

The accompanying lyric video adds more life to the already catchy song as Cyrus adds her playful and carefree personality to the clip while lyrics float.

“Thank God It’s the weekend / Got time we can waste it,” she sings. “Should we drive to the sunset or the fire?”

Cyrus’ star began to shine in 2017, as her debut single with Labrinth “Make Me (Cry)” went straight to #1 on Spotify’s Viral Global Chart within hours of release, and has since surpassed 420 million global audio and video streams. Her follow up songs, “Stay Together,” “Almost Famous,” and “Again,” have continued to rack up streams and views and her budding fanbase grows daily.

She’s readying her much-anticipated forthcoming album, NC-17 (due out of RECORDS).