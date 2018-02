You may remember Kiyana from her earlier hits that garnered thousands of views on YouTube. Now she’s back, giving us her remix of Kodak Black’s “Roll in Peace.”

Kiyana is currently residing in Atlanta and has worked with Keke Palmer and K. Michelle. She also worked with Rocko, Rich the Kid and Migos. As we wait for her R&B EP, scheduled to drop later this year, we’ve got her current cover “Roll in Peace”.. Naturally riding the beat, Kiyana gives fans a dope rendition of this stellar hit.