Dua Lipa Gets “High” With Whethan

Adding their contribution to the ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ soundtrack, Dua Lipa, and up-and-coming producer Whethan release their new single, “High.”

The song’s loppy production accompanies Dua’s attention-grabbing vocals perfectly.

“So Why? Why don’t we get a little high,” Dua sings.

“High” joins singles by Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and more on the Fifty Shades franchise soundtrack, out today (Feb. 9).

From worldwide touring, number one singles, multiple award wins and record-breaking streaming numbers, Dua ended 2017 as the most-streamed woman in the UK with over 8.5 million singles and 1.3 million albums sold worldwide, and the 10th biggest album overall. Up next, Dua plans to embark on an expansive UK arena tour culminating in a sold-out hometown show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Listen to “High” below: