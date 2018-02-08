Calvin Harris and PARTYNEXTDOOR meet again, this time for Calvin’s body-banging single, “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready.” It’s clear these two’s studio chemistry is crazy after they partnered up with ScHoolboy Q and DRAM on “Cash Out,” featured on Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 1.

PARTYNEXTDOOR debuted the record live at London’s Academy Brixton Wednesday night. With its official release being today (February 8th), Calvin debuted the tropical island vibe track along with its music video today. The single takes on a different form than Calvin’s signature EDM production — “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” is infectious and pushes Party to share his dilemma with relationships.

“I had dreams of f*ckin’ the baddest bitch. Last night I awoke up and I f*cked the baddest bitch. I thought I would be ready when I seen her when I was in the disco,” he sings.

In the trippy visuals, PARTYNEXTDOOR is seen living it up at a basement party with a few beautiful ladies. The mix of special effects and city landscape marries Calvin and Party’s partnering perfectly.