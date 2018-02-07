Will Smith Congratulates Son Jaden Smith With Remake Of “Icon” Video

Will Smith has proven to be the best Instagrammer on the planet. Creating his profile a little under three months ago, Will has entertained his seven million followers beyond belief. From giving advice to Justin Timberlake to showing off his beautiful wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, the actor has gone from Hollywood’s go-to-guy to social media’s mega-influencer.

The Smtih’s have always been a supportive family. The way they love each other is admirable.

In celebrating his son Jaden’s one million Spotify streaming success for his single, “Icon,” Will transformed himself into the 19-year-old phenom.

Dying his hair blonde and wrapping his neck in gold chains with gold teeth to match, Will moonwalked into the sunset.

Jaden Smith released the video for his SYRE single “Icon” back in November.