Diamond White Reigns Supreme in “Cleopatron”

At just 19-years-old, singer-actress Diamond White infuses the royalty of Queen Cleopatra and the influence of Patron in her new single, “Cleopatron.”

According to the singer, the song manifested at a pivotal time in her life. A time where she learned major lessons about herself and love: “When you’re dating, you learn a lot about different types of people…but there was always one constant theme in almost every guy that liked me at the time,” she says. “The fascination, and almost addiction (which is where the alcohol references come in), to my melanin!”

In the video, White takes her girl-clan to the wild west where they show off their power and glowing melanin. While sitting pretty in a jeep with one of her girls on the wheel, Diamond belts out the lyrics to her song, “He’s spinning when he kiss me cause I’m Cleopatron and he drunk on me.”

Wearing gold headgear, the ladies showcase their supreme powers effortlessly. The visual speaks to the different variations of tones in the Black community and displays the black woman’s beauty.

“It’s basically a song about feminine energy, and how powerful we are. So much so, that it creates an image of a goddess (that’s where Cleopatra comes in). It’s very much a millennial theme song giving props to women, and it makes you feel like a badass when you listen to it.”

This is White’s second single and the follow up to her in-your-face single, “Empty Cup.”

This one’s for the ladies, so listen up!