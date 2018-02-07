Christina Aguilera Previews New Song, “Feels So Good”

Just a few weeks after taking to Instagram to announce that her much-anticipated studio album was on its way, Christina Aguilera has decided to preview her latest gem, “Feels So Good.”

“Feels So Good” will not be on the singer’s forthcoming project but is featured in the upcoming film ‘Life of the Party,’ starring Melissa McCarthy, in which Christina also makes a cameo appearance. “Feels So Good” is upbeat, lighthearted and accompanies Melissa’s quirky character Deanna perfectly.

Christina Aguilera will be dropping a new song ‘Feels So Good’ AND making a cameo appearance in Melissa McCarthys new film ‘Life Of The Party’ coming out May 2018! This should tie us over until she announces something special very soon 😗 Take a listen! pic.twitter.com/9s4JYSU7sv — T4TS (@Tea4TheStans) February 7, 2018

The singer announced late last year that new things were on the horizon after deleting a hefty amount of content from her Instagram page. With the clean slate, she has delivered fire images and sleek blonde tresses.

Anticipation is at an all-time high as Christina’s last deliverance was in the form of Lotus, released in 2012.