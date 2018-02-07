Beyoncé Runs Spotify with a Billion Streams

Breaking the internet is nothing new to Beyoncé and neither is breaking records.

She is the first woman to have three albums surpass one billion streams on Spotify, but today Queen Bey has broken another record. Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed album 4 has garnered one billion streams on Spotify.

4 now joins I Am…, Sasha Fierce, and BEYONCÉ as the singer’s top albums on the streaming service. With 400 million streams combined, album singles “Run the World (Girls)” and “Love On Top” has been deemed standout records on Spotify.

With over 31 million listeners on the platform, Beyoncé hasn’t released her most recent Grammy-nominated album LEMONADE to its audience.

Pretty sure she’d break more records if LEMONADE were to be featured in Spotify’s musical inventory.