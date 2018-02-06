Titus Makin Commits Love ‘Suicide’

Singer and actor Titus Makin unveil a music video for his infectious new single, ‘Suicide,’ a record that details his struggling relationship with someone that’s no good for him.

The visual was directed by 17-year-old filmmaker Jake Williams and draws on dimmed, saturated, colorful imagery to showcase Titus’ agonizing addiction with love and affection. The clip aims to metaphorically represent any toxic relationships that drain us from all the things that we once knew familiar.

Written with songwriter and artist Aaron Kellim, ‘Suicide’ is Titus’ third single, and follows up the previous offerings ‘Ropes’ and ‘So Good.’ The song will appear on his upcoming EP, Lean, set to be released later this year.

“It’s feeling like you can’t get a grip of anything that’s happening in your life due to being consumed by a dangerous love,” says Titus about the creative process behind the song. “We wanted the viewer to feel like they’re spinning out of control, in confusion until you can stop, find grounding, and realize what’s happening.”

Titus has a group resume that includes time on FOX’s hit show ‘Glee,’ and tour engagements related to ‘Glee: Live.’ He also starred in CW’s Star-Crossed and hit shows such as Pretty Little Liars, NCIS among others. He’s currently appearing as Caleb Matthews, a musician on the 3rd season of Hulu’s ‘The Path.’

Watch Titus’ video for ‘Suicide’ below:

Buy ‘Suicide’ on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/suicide-single/1339504455