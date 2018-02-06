Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All The Stars

R&B songstress SZA and labelmate, rapper Kendrick Lamar, unveil a music video for their collaborative single, “All the Stars,” a song from ‘Black Panther: The Album,’ the motion-picture soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel-inspired film.

Inspired by the film as well as the African heritage and culture, the Dave Meyers and The Little Homies-directed visual creates more hype for the movie as it captures eclectic vibes of the people and tribes.

As far as the song, Lamar spits painstaking and thought-provoking bars about how he sees the world and entitled people, while SZA supports with soulful and inspirational vocals.

“This may be the night that my dreams might let me know / All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer,” SZA sings before Lamar unleashes his force.

Curated and produced by Kendrick, Top Dawg Entertainment, and the label’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, Black Panther: The Album is due Feb. 9, while the film hits theaters Feb. 16.

Watch Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “All the Stars” below: