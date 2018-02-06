Brother Of DJ Khaled’s Fiancee Killed in Bronx, NY

Jonathan Tuck, the brother of DJ Khaled’s fiance, Nicole Tuck, was killed in an apparent drug deal gone bad.

According to TMZ, Jonathan was shot dead during a reported argument at a Bronx, New York apartment on Sunday, after allegedly going there to purchase marijuana.

Tuck, 25, was pronounced dead upon arrival at nearby St. Barnabas Hospital hospital. A 34-year-old man has been taken in for questioning.

Jonathan’s longtime friend Brandon Davis spoke about the incident during an interview with the NY Daily News. “He’s a good guy,” he said. “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. There was no reason for him to be there.”

DJ Khaled and Jonathan’s older sister Nicole became parents to son Asahd in late 2016.

Our prayers go out to the families involved.