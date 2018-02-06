The Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency Through 2018

Fans of the Backstreet Boys have more reasons to visit Las Vegas this year!

The legendary pop group announced an additional 21 dates for their successful headlining Vegas residency, “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life,” taking the critically acclaimed show through 2018.

“Las Vegas has been really good to us,” says AJ McLean. “We returned this weekend for our first run of dates and man, does it feel good to be back on that stage!”

“We love calling Vegas our second home,” adds Kevin Richardson. “It’s amazing to know fans from all over the world are flying to Vegas just to see our show. That’s an awesome feeling.”

All shows will take place at The Axis at Planet Hollywood.

In addition to the residency, the guys have been in the studio working on their 10th studio album to coincide with their 25th Anniversary later this year.

“Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” 2018 Dates:

February 7th, 9th, 10th, 14th, 16th and 17th

July 25th, 27th, and 28th

August 1st, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 10th and 11th

October 24th, 26th, 27th and 31st

November 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th, 10th, 14th, 16th and 17th

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, February 9th. Purchase tickets and VIP upgrades here: https://www.backstreetboys.com/events