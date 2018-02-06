Arika Kane – Love Makes A Woman

Arika Kane ditches a scanty venue and the cash that comes with it for a more classy performance gig in the music video for “Love Makes A Woman,” a song originally performed by Barbara Acklin. Released via the BSE Recordings label imprint, on the offering, the international soul singer, and songwriter stuns with an exhilarating rendition that will keep listener’s glued.

“I would hear the original song on Sirius XM’s Soul Town in the car all the time. Barbara Acklin’s performance on it is incredible. Since the very 1st time I heard it I felt drawn to it and connected to it and I knew I wanted to sing it. Its message is powerful and it’s a universal women’s anthem,” says Arika. “It was very important to me to make sure I was able to capture the essence and rawness of her delivery. Barbara Acklin was an outstanding talent in her time and I’m thankful she did this record because it moved me so much that I wanted to re-release it so that it could continue to move others in this time as well.”

The original song was written and produced by Barbara Acklin, William Sanders, Carl Davis, Gerald Sims and Eugene Record. This rendition is written and produced by Arika, Lou Humphrey, and Jasmon C Joyner.