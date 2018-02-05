Shift K3Y Releases New Single, “Only You”

London producer, singer, songwriter, and DJ, Shift K3Y, real name Lewis Jankel, releases the infectious new dance single, “Only You.”

The self-penned and self-produced prove to be a perfect fit for his club-meets-pop hybrid sound with a spice of soul. Setting the foundation with a piano melody matched with bouncy house percussion, “Only You” allows Jankel’s hook-laden vocals to take center stage on the anthemic record.

As for how the record came to life, Jankel explains: “After I came back from a few shows in the US, I started to draft ideas for new material. I wanted to take it back to the nature of what I am about musically, utilizing my vocal on my own production.”

Routinely touring the global club circuit, Shift K3Y is a seasoned DJ playing both massive festival stages worldwide and intimate venues from New York to Seoul. In 2016, Shift K3Y released the full-length album, Nit3 Tales, that featured a host of major league artists including MNEK, MJ Cole, KStewart and Chris Lorenzo.

Outside of his own productions, Shift K3Y also boasts songwriting and production credits for platinum-selling projects with Tinie Tempah, Jess Glynne, Zara Larsen, Stormzy and Craig David.