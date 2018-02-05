Joey Nelson Shares Why She’s “BAE” In New Video

Miami-based singer, songwriter, and producer Joey Nelson unveils a music video for his previously released single, “BAE,” an uptempo song about that sees him quite smitten over his love interest, a.k.a bae.

Shot in Miami, in the clip, Joey’s Bae saves the day after his ride breaks down, and he uses the time to show her how much he’s digging her, while singing, “When I need a ride or die, that’s bae / And she’s always by my side, that’s bae.”

About the visual, Joey tells us, “The concept of the video is all around your bae. You get stranded in the Everglades, and she pulls up and saves your Day, hands you the key, and spend all day with you while you explain the reasons why she’s your bae.”

As far as the record, Joey adds that “the inspiration for this song is about strong, healthy couples. Everybody wants a bae that’s supportive, that loves them, that’s there whenever they need them.”

Watch “Bae” below:

“Bae” is taken from Joey’s latest album, R&B Is Dead, Which you can stream below:

