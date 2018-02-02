Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop – Capital Letters

Warning — You may feel a spike of jealousy while watching this video!

In the clip for “Capital Letters,” a collaboration with BloodPop, Hailee Steinfeld gets the treatment every girl dreams about, and it’s impossible not to imagine yourself in her shoes. The 21-year-old is set up in a lavish Parisian hotel room with views of the Eiffel Tower from the balcony, and amenities to die for. Dressed like a Victoria’s Secret model, the young beauty enjoys a beautiful beach in an evening gown to being pampered in a room littered with roses and macaroons.

There are also obligatory shots of her kissing and rolling in the sheets with her Christian Grey-esque beau, who whisks her from one romantic locale to another.

About the clip, she says, “This is one of my favorite videos I’ve made to date.”

“Capital Letters” is from the forthcoming Fifty Shades Freed Official Soundtrack, which also features contributions from Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels, Ellie Goulding, and Rita Ora and Liam Payne. The film opens in theaters everywhere February 9, 2018, the same day as the album’s release.