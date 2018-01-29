Lea Anderson – Hopelessly Loyal

Indie R&B artist Lea Anderson delivers a new relationship commitment anthem called “Hopelessly Loyal.”

In the acoustic ballad, the singer and songwriter electrify the soul with ethereal lyrics and lush vocals, while in the accompanying clip, she enjoys an intimate musically and personal moment with her love interest.

“This song is especially precious to me because my sister, Dale Novella wrote and produced it,” she says. “It was composed by our dear friend Ahmed Alabaca and it’s one of the most beautiful songs you have heard in a while.”

Born in Washington DC, raised in South Carolina now residing in New York, Lea’s goal is to conquer the music industry note after note. She aims to create an intimate connection between herself and anyone who comes in contact with her fluid soprano sound. Versatile, she can be acoustic, with a piano, supplemented with tracks, or with her four-piece band. No matter the setup, Lea Anderson is always equipped with a flute, which was handed down by her Mother.