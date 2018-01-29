DJ Aktive – 90’s Love feat. Marsha Ambrosius

DJ Aktive unwraps a new music video for “90’s Love,” his first single featuring sultry vocals from Marsha Ambrosius from his upcoming debut EP, TheTour.

The James Johnson Jr-directed visual was filmed in various locations in Aktive’s hometown of Philadelphia, PA, and it showcases the collaborators shifting through the streets and record stores while highlighting nostalgic moments from the 90’s like the dancing and door knocker earrings. It’s is a collection of cool spots, murals and things that will make you reminisce about things you loved in the 90’s.

“90’s Love” was produced by Aktive and & Ivan “Orthodox” Barias (Jazmine Sullivan, Musiq Soulchild, Mary J. Blige), and sees Marsha singing gut-punching, nostalgic vocals about a love that’s real.

“I don’t need nobody else but you / You got me wide open, nobody else who do,” Marsha sings. “You got me like a 90’s Mary J. for you / You got me, I don’t need nobody else but you.”

‘TheTour’ project is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2018 and will feature various artists that Aktive has toured and worked with over the years.

Ambrosius and DJ Aktive previously joined forces for 2011’s “Why Did I Fall In Love,” a bonus track on Marsha’s ‘Late Nights & Early Mornings’ album.

We look forward to hearing more from DJ Aktive, who has been around the world with the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, including Ambrosius, Janet Jackson, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Nas, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Estelle, John Legend, The Roots, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more.

Back in May (2017), Ambrosius released the new single “Luh Ya” off her upcoming untitled album, marking her move to an independent label.