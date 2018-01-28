Grammy Awards: Bruno Mars Cleans Up in The R&B Category Including “Best R&B Album”

R&B/Soul superstar Bruno Mars comes into tonight’s 60th annual Grammy Awards with six nominations, and the way things are looking, he may just win them all.

Based on the pre-show winner’s list, Mars has already secured wins for all his none show nominations, principally in the R&B category.

Mars won Grammys for Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

For “Best R&B Performance,” his single “That’s What I Like” beat out Daniel Caesar (“Get You”), Kehlani (“Distraction”), Ledisi (“High”), and SZA (“The Weekend”). “That’s What I Like” also helped him secure “Best R&B Song,” triumphing over “First Began” by PJ Morton, “Location” by Khalid, “Redbone” by Childish Gambino, and “Supermodel” by SZA.

Mars also won the prestigious “Best R&B Album” for ’24K Magic – He beat out ‘Freudian’ by Daniel Caesar, ‘Let Love Rule’ by Ledisi, ‘Gumbo’ by PJ Morton, and ‘Feel The Real’ by Musiq Soulchild.

This year’s nominees were selected from over 2,000 submissions across 84 categories. The GRAMMY is voted on by the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.