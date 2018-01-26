PREMIERE: J-Sol – Sober

UK R&B/Soul artist J-Sol premieres the lyric video for his new single, “Sober,” a record that he penned while spending time in LA in 2017. On the intoxicating offering, Sol gives us an intimate tale about how he likes his woman, and how he gets liquored up to go put it down.

“I like it when you’re ratchet baby, so don’t get fancy,” he sings, later adding, “Girl, I’m coming in over / All I can do is think about you / And I won’t be sober / So let me show you what I’m gon’ do.”

The sultry and harmonically-rich “Sober” comes as a reintroduction to J-Sol’s own artistry after several of his cover videos went viral last year including versions of ‘Wild Thoughts’ (DJ Khaled x Rihanna x Bryson Tiller) and Chris Brown’s ‘Questions’ — these two alone amassed over 2M plays on Facebook.

“‘Sober’ is the perfect transition into my new sound, I free-styled it in the studio with my producer and we laid it down pretty much on the fly,” Sol said about how the song came about. “When I wrote the song, I rarely drank but since writing it, it’s almost like I’m now literally living it! I think a lot of people can relate to having that extra bit of confidence when they’ve had a drink or two down them!”

A music video, shot in LA, will arrive on Feb 13th.

J-Sol recently supported August Alsina on his UK tour, and he will join Mila J on her European Tour on March 25th in London and Amsterdam on March 21st (further Paris date to be announced).

‘Sober’ is out on all digital outlets | https://www.jsolworld.co.uk/