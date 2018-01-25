Shenna Drops Music Video For ‘Magenta’ Single

Indie R&B/Pop artist Shenna unveils the fun-filled music video for her latest single ‘Magenta,’ an upbeat record inspired by international superstar Bruno Mars. In the clip, Shenna and her girls enjoy a night of dancing and flirtatious behavior in a lounge setting.

“My producer Austin Bello and I started brainstorming on the word ‘magenta.’ I told him I was very inspired by Bruno Mars’ latest album and the old school yet fresh sound it has… The color Magenta is very vibrant and indescribable, which is the feeling I want a listener to get when hearing this song,” Shenna reveals. “The video showcases magenta as a touch that makes an individual feel sexy, confident, and fun in that moment. Every time the magenta magic touches someone, it immediately changes their mood and makes them feel unstoppable and desirable… I have been obsessed with the character Poison Ivy since I saw Batman as a kid. I remember her seducing her victims — blowing a magic smoke into their ear which made them fall for her. I had a similar idea, minus the villain plot.”

Hailing from Woodbridge, Virginia, Shenna has touched fans in many parts of the world including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Poland, Australia, and Ghana. Several of her records (including two from her debut album Made Of Gold) are featured on the 2016 season of Oxygen’s The Bad Girls Club (“You Can’t Sit With Us,” “Made Of Gold,” “So Love”), MTV’s Teen Mom OG (“Control”), MTV’s Finding Carter (“Take Your Time”), and Netflix’s film Miss Stevens (“Made Of Gold”).