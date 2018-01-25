Ruff Endz Returns With New Album ‘Soul Brothers’ (Stream)

“Someone To Love You” and “No More” hitmaking R&B duo Ruff Endz returns with the new 14-song album, Soul Brothers, the follow-up to their 2010 offering, ‘Final Chapter.’

Accompanying the new LP is a promotional video that showcases the group rocking stages around the world, fueled by their diverse fan base.

Prior to dropping the project, Ruff Endz had decided to hang up the microphone, but because of the political and social climates around the country, especially in their hometown of Baltimore, MD, the fellas decided to reunite for the inspirational and triumphant offering.

David Chance and Dante Jordan felt the need in musically responding to the injustice played out in the streets of their hometown. The 2016 single, “Time 4 Change,” launched their return to the studio, led to the release of songs like “Virtuous Woman” and “Remarkable.”

As we welcome their new body of work, their soulfully charged connections about different shades of love, which scored their biggest hits, “No More” and “Someone to Love You,” remains their ultimate musical weapon.