Maxwell, Gladys Knight to Headline Mother’s Day Festival; Joe, Vivian Green, More to Appear

The nation’s largest Mother’s Day Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, and to commemorate the extraordinary feat, Platinum Productions and Big Bloc Entertainment have booked three-time GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter, Maxwell to headline the annual gathering.

The three-day multi-concert and entertainment series will kick off in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday, May 11th and run through Sunday, May 13, 2018. Over 20,000 mothers and families from all over the United States is set to take part in the festivities.

R&B veteran Maxwell will serenade mothers and festival attendees with classic hits that include ‘This Woman’s Work’ to his new Grammy award-winning single, ‘Lake by the Ocean.’

This year’s lineup also includes some R&B favorites including Joe, Stokely, Vivian Green, and R&B living legends Gladys Knight, The Whispers, and The Dramatics ft. LJ Reynolds.

“What better way to commemorate this special time in our history and celebrate mothers than with a star-studded, fun-filled concert series which truly encompasses so many of the legendary performances that we have produced over the past decade,” Says Bill Ingram, Executive producer, and owner of Platinum Productions.

Performance Line Up:

Friday:

May 11, 2018 | Caesars Circus Maximus Theater | Joe, Stokely,

Saturday:

May 12, 2018 | Boardwalk Music Hall | Maxwell, Gladys Knight, Vivian Green

Sunday:

May 13, 2018 | Jazz Brunch Bally’s Hotel & Casinos | Whispers, Dramatics ft. LJ Reynolds