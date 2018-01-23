Mary J. Blige Receives Two Oscar Nominations

Mary J. Blige is off to the Oscars.

After receiving two nominations for the recent 75th Annual Golden Globe® Awards, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul two-peats by securing two nods for the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Blige earned nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song for her work in the Netflix film, Mudbound, making her the first person nominated for acting and writing an original song in the same year. The song under nomination is for the single “Mighty River,” with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.

About the good news, Blige said: “My phone rang at about 5:30 a.m. and it was my publicist, Amanda, and she was screaming,” she told USA Today. “And I don’t know what it is so I’m screaming and I’m crying! It’s just a really emotional time. We’re not taking this lightly because things like this don’t happen. And it did.”

For Best Supporting Actress, Blige will go up against Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Leslie Manville (Phantom Thread), and Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird).

The race for Best Original Song includes Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name; Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s “Remember Me” from Coco; Diane Warren and Lonnie “Common” Lynn’s “Stand Up for Something” from Marshall; and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

‘Mudbound’ tells the story of two impoverished families, one black and the other white, who are struggling to survive in the poverty-stricken Mississippi Delta post World World II.

The film co-stars Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, and Jonathan Banks.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Annual Academy Awards is set to air live from Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4, on ABC.