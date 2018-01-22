JAMESDAVIS Drops New EP ‘217’; Reveals Music Video For “Bodies”

There’s a new R&B group on the rise, and they are connected by blood.

After releasing the 3-song EP, Not The Album, in November 2017, Motown recording trio JAMESDAVIS, a collection of siblings which includes fraternal twin sisters Jess & Rey, and their younger brother Auston, return with another 3-song package, this one called 217.

Headed by the single/video for the set’s first track, “Bodies,” the EP is dubbed part one of a 2-part series, and “the songs are an extension of the epilogues constantly forming in their heads.”

As heard in the sensual, edgy, and emotionally-filled “Bodies,” JAMESDAVIS blends stripped-down soul with heartfelt modern rock, and it’s delightful.

The trio plans to release an album this year!

Check out the full ‘217’ EP below: