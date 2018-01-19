Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Calvin Richardson continues to promote his latest studio album, All Or Nothing, by releasing a lyric video for the ballad, “Can’t Let Go.”

“Can’t Let Go” is sultry and passion-filled, and the video enhances the song’s lyrics with imagery of love and commitment.

“In one million years, I never thought I’d meet someone that’s perfect,” he sings. “I never thought…Someone could make my mind go round in circles.”

“Can’t Let Go” follows the previously released remix of “Treat Her Right,” featuring Jodeci’s K-Ci and Calvin’s niece, Faith Hailey.

About his latest album, Calvin said, “This album touches on everything – soul, R&B, and pop. It has something for everyone – love, laughter, sex, dance, and romance. Best one yet!”

Check out the lyric video for Calvin’s “Can’t Let Go” below: