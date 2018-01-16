Victor Oladipo – One Day

Victor Oladipo is balling right now as a member of the Indiana Pacers, but the NBA star still finds time to treat his growing musical fan base.

The soulful crooner recently unveiled a new music video for “One Day,” a standout track from his ‘Songs For You’ EP.

In the sensual clip, shot in an LA apartment, Oladipo woos a special lady with his time, attention, and affection.

Oladipo’s ‘Songs For You,’ features the 2 Chainz-assisted “Rope A Dope,” the Donny Hathaway re-interpretation “Song For You,” and the Eric Bellinger-assisted gen, “Unfollow.” On the project, the basketball beast spotlights his other God-given talent — singing — and it’s very good.

On the B-Ball front, Oladipo is having an all-star year (24.6 pts, 4.1 asts, 1.9 stls) and is on track to be the league’s Most Improved Player by year’s end. If everything goes right, he may be named a starter on the East’s All-Star team.

Vote Oladipo to All-Star Game here and watch the video for “One Day below: