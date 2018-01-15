Kenyon Dixon – Love & Happiness

Kenyon Dixon suits up in a brown chinchilla and fresh shades in the funky music video for his latest single, “Love & Happiness.” In the visual, the indie R&B artist sets up shop in an eclectic space and moves from a sofa to a window to other parts of the room as he delivers his soulful, funky, and intoxicating vocal.

“Love & Happiness” is taken from Dixon’s latest project, We Should Talk, a fresh, soulful, retro-progressive body of work that pays tribute to classic R&B while introducing us to his own innovative rhythm and vibe. The 9-song project features several samples, but Dixon’s creative approach and strong musicality make his offerings modern without sacrificing the soul of the original records.