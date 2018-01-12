Jorja Smith – Let Me Down Ft. Stormzy

Jorja Smith taps fellow U.K. rapper Stormzy for the heartbreak anthem, “Let Me Down,” a song from her forthcoming debut album.

On the piano-driven track, produced by Paul Epworth and Ed Thomas, the soul songstress deliver passion-filled and emotionally-rich vocals about a one-sided relationship.

“Sometimes, I wouldn’t mind if I was less important,” she sings. “But I’ve got you to let me down.”

“‘Let Me Down’ is about meaning very little to someone but being okay with that even though it hurts,” said Smith, before explaining that it reminds her of a James Bond theme song. “A dream of mine is to write a Bond theme tune. When I am writing music I sometimes envision a video playing along side. ‘Let Me Down’ sounded quite Bondy and when I was listening to it I imagined it being played in a Bond film but during a scene when James Bond has gone down into an underground, dimly lit, secret bar and he approaches the Bond girl who is sitting at the bar looking very guilty because she’s done something bad and let him down.”