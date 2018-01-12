Chris Brown is in hot water once again with the law, but this time it’s a bizarre case.

Last month, the Grammy-winner shared a video on his Instagram account of his 3-year-old daughter Royalty playing with her baby capuchin monkey named Fiji.

Apparently, the money is a restricted species, and a permit is required to own the animal. Several people who watched the video reportedly notified the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, who opened an investigation.

According to TMZ, authorities got a search warrant, but before his house was raided, Brown voluntarily agreed to surrender the animal.

The case has been turned over to the L.A. City Attorney, and for not having the permit, Brown faces a misdemeanor that carries a maximum of 6 months in jail.

Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, told TMZ, “As I leave my office in Downtown L.A. and walk past people sleeping on the street on my way to defend people charged by the City Attorney with selling medical marijuana … now spending taxpayer money on investigating monkey business, this completes the circle on his absurdity.”

Anyone else and this would just have been a fine! SMH

In other news, Brown is planning to release an R&B-themed mixtape with fellow singer Jacquees. The two confirm the upcoming project during a recording session from Brown’s studio, where they are seen working on a new song. Jacquees also confirmed the full project: “We dropping a mixtape fuck it,” he wrote, while Brown added, “we family so we gone fuck this r&b shit up.”