Jussie Smollett Taps Tika Sumpter & Cynthia Erivo For “Freedom” Video

‘Empire’ actor/R&B artist Jussie Smollett unveils the music video for his brand new single “Freedom,” the first release from his upcoming album due out later this spring.

The self-directed clip highlights the relationship of a lesbian couple starred by Tika Sumpter (Southside With You, Ride Along) and Tony and Grammy award winner, Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple). The visual is a celebration of love and the freedom to do so.

Jussie explains, “This video is about love. I wanted to show two people doing the every day things that every single couple does. I see nothing but beauty through the eyes of these characters we’ve created. I hope everyone else does as well. Love is freedom. Freedom is love. Enjoy!”

On the horns-driven offering, the singer/songwriter renders emotionally-rich vocals and introspective lyrics about the freedom to love and be whatever you want.

“It’s a song about complete bliss, not the fantasy or some false sense of security, but love in its most honest and pure form. Whether it’s love for your partner, your family, your people or yourself, when Love is true, there’s a feeling that you can literally fly,” says Smollett. “That’s what I want for myself and every creature on this planet. To me that’s true Freedom.”

Jussie’s new album, Sum Of My Music, is slated for March 2nd.

Purchase “Freedom” here!