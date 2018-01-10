Bruno Mars, SZA, Khalid, More to Perform During 60th Grammy Awards

The second round of performers was announced today for this year’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards, and it’s lit.

Grammy winner and current nominee Bruno Mars, new nominees SZA (5), Khalid (5), Alessia Cara (4), along with rapperCardi B (2), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (3), Kesha (2), and Logic were added to the lineup, which already includes previously announced performers Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Patti LuPone, P!nk, and Ben Platt.

For the R&B/Soul singers: Bruno Mars is up for Album Of The Year and Best R&B Album (24K Magic); Record Of The Year (“24K Magic”); and Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song (“That’s What I Like”). Khalid is up for Best New Artist, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video (“1-800-273-8255”); Best R&B Song (“Location”); and Best Urban Contemporary Album (American Teen). SZA has five nominations this year: Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance (“The Weekend”), Best R&B Song (“Supermodel”), Best Urban Contemporary Album (Ctrl), and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Love Galore”). Making her GRAMMY debut, Cardi B currently has two nominations: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (“Bodak Yellow”).

“I’m inspired by this year’s nominees and the incredible talent each possesses,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “Their recordings are a true testament to how creatively alive and meaningful our music industry has become. Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture.”

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and hosted by award-winning television personality and performer James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.