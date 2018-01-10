Beyonce Changes Touring Agency; Is a Tour Coming Soon?

A recent behind the scenes move by music superstar Beyonce may be a delight for her Beyhive fans in the near future.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the R&B/Pop songstress moved her touring business from ICM Partners to CAA — ICM will continue to represent her acting career.

The move is a blow for ICM, who have collected millions from Beyonce as their signature client. Her 2014 “On the Run” stadium tour with her husband, Jay Z, grossed over $100 million in ticket sales in 19 North American dates.

Beyonce was initially represented by CAA, but she dropped them for ICM in 2006 to stay under the wings of her longtime motion picture talent agent Andrea Nelson Meigs.