Ghanaian Singer Efya Cries Out For “Love” In New Music Video

With all the political and social negativity in the world, having love at home seems necessary, but for Ghanaian songstress Efya, she will have to get back to the drawing board to find happiness in her heart.

In her somber and melancholic new music video for the single “Love,” the R&B/Soul singer and songwriter inflect over heartbreak with soul-stirring vocals and glowing melodies.

“You said you were gonna give me the world and everything more,” she sings on the Gentleman-produced track. “But my world is up and down and now everything is gone.”

Heartbreak is a process in life, and we hope Efya’s story will help you get back to love again!

