Cassie Unveils Sexy Video For “Don’t Play It Safe”

Cassie may want her man to take it in her passion-filled new single, “Don’t Play It Safe,” but in the accompanying music video, she takes the camera lens on a different vibe.

In the Life Garland-directed clip, the Bad Boy artist and model shows off several high-fashion looks as she sings seductive vocals about not playing things safe with her lover. Even the Teddy Bear was turned on by Cassie’s svelte and sexy figure.

“All these rules and confirmations / If you want me, gotta take it,” she sings on the Kaytranada-produced song. “If we change the pace up / There’s no room for complications / If you want it, gotta take it.”

“Don’t Play It Safe” follows up her G-Eazy-featured single “Love A Loser,” which was supported by 10-minute short film that documented the creative process of the song.

Cassie has been prepping her sophomore album for over a decade — her debut LP dropped in 2006.