Lawsuit Claims Chante Moore Used Illegal Money to Produce and Market New Album

R&B veteran and ‘R&B Divas: Los Angeles’ actress Chanté Moore is caught up in a bizarre new lawsuit. The “Real One” songstress was sued for allegedly taking and spending money that was fraudulently obtained by a criminal enterprise to produce her latest studio album,”The Rise Of The Phoenix,” amongst other things including repurchasing her own albums.

In a new fraud and racketeering lawsuit, two men claim they were defrauded out of $3.6 million. The men said their money was used to open a hair bar in Georgia, buy a house, and some were used for Moore’s music career.

In the documents, obtained by The Blast, the men claim the defendants used some of their money to buy Moore plane tickets for her musical tour, lavish her with gifts, fund the production and marketing of her latest LP, and even to “pay off her significant personal debt.”

The men also allege that Moore knew the money was obtained illegally and the investments made into her career “were designed in whole or in part to conceal or disguise the nature, the location, the source, the ownership, and the control of the proceeds” of the alleged illegal activity.

The two men also claim the money was used to “artificially enhance” her album sales through iTunes purchases. Since they believe their money was used to “directly used to finance the launching of Moore’s latest resurgence effort with her new album, including all advertising and marketing efforts put forth therewith,” they believe they are entitled to any profits from the record.

“The Rise Of The Phoenix” premiered on streaming services on September 8, 2017, but was pulled and relaunched on September 29, 2017, due to a new distribution partnership. The project debuted at No. 24 on the R&B Album Sales chart, but failed to crack the Billboard 200 chart, making for lackluster results.

Moore denies the allegations and wants a judge to throw out the case.

Developing…