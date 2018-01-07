Former Chris Brown Artist/Collaborator Kevin McCall Injured in Shooting

Singer/rapper/producer Kevin McCall is recovering after being shot in the foot in South Central Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the musician suffered three broken toes and a fractured tibia after being hit in a bizarre shooting outside a convenience store in the middle of the day.

He was taken to Centinela Hospital in Inglewood on Wednesday where he was questioned by the authorities. McCall denied he accidentally shot himself in the foot, and insisted he was the victim of a random attack.

The case remains open!

McCall, 32, was previously signed to Chris Brown’s CBE imprint. In 2010, he was featured on Breezy’s smash hit “Deuces,” which topped the R&B charts, and 2011’s “Strip,” which peaked at no. 3. McCall also released the successful solo single, “Naked.”