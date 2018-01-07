Alexandra Burke Announces Engagement: “I Said Yes”

Love is in the air for Soul/Pop singer Alexandra Burke!

The UK singer-songwriter and former UK X-Factor winner announced her engagement on Instagram, insisting her soulmate popped the question and “I Said Yes.”

“I said YES! Smiling as I type this because it was the best day ever in Paris and so unexpected. My soul mate and my love asked me something that I could only have dreamt of,” the 29-year-old beauty revealed about her love, longtime boyfriend Josh Ginnelly. “Being in love is one of the most magical feelings life has to offer. So grateful for this amazing man in my life who has supported my family and I through so much. We decided to keep this between us for a while to enjoy this special moment and that’s why we haven’t said anything…”

Josh asked for Burke’s hand in marriage back on December 18, 2017.

She adds: “Something so amazing honestly felt so overwhelming because there was only one person I wanted to call when it happened. I know she is smiling and very happy for us both – because little did I know she knew about it. 😇 For those who guessed and have left such beautiful messages – thank you. Josh is someone who makes me so happy and I’ve never felt this kind of love before. Here’s to an amazing future that’s filled with love, joy and so much happiness. I love you Joshua Ginnelly. I can’t wait to see what our future brings and what God provides for us xxx”

Congrats to the happy couple!