Mary J. Blige’s Ex Kendu Isaacs Wants More Money; Cites Hospitalization Due to Stress

It looks like Mary J. Blige’s estranged husband Kendu Isaacs is looking for sympathy after his outside affair ended the couple’s marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kendu alleges that his spousal support and divorce dispute with Blige is diminishing his health. He claims he has “experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

The Blast also reported that Kendu claims he is “unemployable” and cannot pay his rent without the monetary support he receives from Blige.

Blige, 46, filed for divorce from Kendu in July 2016. In June 2017, she was ordered by a judge to pay Kendu $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support. At the time, Kendu was looking for a six-figure monthly payout while Blige, who cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing, asked the courts to dismiss any spousal support to Kendu.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE in May, Blige alleged Kendu spent more than $420,000 during their marriage on “travel charges” to support his affair with a woman. She also claims she made all the money, while Kendu drives a Mercedes that she pre-paid the lease on and that he refused to turn over possession of her “Grammy and other achievement awards.”

In September, the singer opened up to Variety, telling the magazine that although she was “doing OK” after their breakup, it takes a lot of work to “keep her spirits up.”

“I’m living. I’m not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn’t, and now he’s coming after me for all my money. When you come out of something like that, you realize you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me,” she added.

Blige and Kendu will head back to court in March (2018).