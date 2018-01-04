‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Cast Member Amara La Negra Inks New Record Deal

The stars are aligned with another ‘Love & Hip Hop cast member, this time from the latest series ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami.’

Puffy hair breakout star Amara La Negra shows that being yourself and shaking stereotypes can open doors. The Dominican songstress, who has been in and around the entertainment industry since she was a child, has inked a multi-album record deal.

According to Billboard, Amara signed with Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide and BMG, and she’s ready to take the music world by storm while maintaining her identity.

“I’m still in shock! At times, I am caught pinching myself because there is a part of me that still is in awe of being signed to a franchise that will heighten my success,” Amara said in a statement. “It is a feeling of a different level of hunger because I have prayed for this so much that it feels unreal! I am humbly honored to have a team that continues to believe in me. Having a pioneer in the music arena like Zach seeing the potential in my musical craft and talent. I am thankful for my team at Fast Life Ent. Worldwide and BMG for this opportunity as an artist. And I cannot for my fans to hear my new music.”

Under the new deal — which was worked out between Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide CEO Jullian Boothe and BMG Recordings President Zach Katz (formerly of indie label Beluga Heights and Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment) — Amara will release her first single in the first quarter of 2018. Rock City (Rihanna, Beyoncé, Sean Kingston, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj) will lead the production charge for Amara’s music.

The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise had a dark stigma about breaking new artists, but after Cardi B’s success, it seems the show is now a breeding ground to scope prospective talent.

”Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ airs on Mondays on VH1 at 9 p.m. ET.