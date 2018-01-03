Report: Jennifer Hudson’s Ex Accuses Her Of Violating Privacy Court Order

Jennifer Hudson and Ex-fiance David Otunga are squaring off once again.

Otunga claims the Grammy and Oscar winner is in contempt of a court order, which prevents her from making comments about their eight-year-old child. The injunction prohibits either Hudson or Otunga from distributing photos or making comments about their child.

On December 11, 2017, Otunga filed an emergency petition accusing Hudson of being in contempt of court and seeking sanctions. In November, the “Dreamgirls” singer obtained an emergency restraining order against Otunga. She subsequently filed court papers accusing her former fiance of displaying “aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” towards her – allegations he vehemently denied.

Jennifer later agreed to drop the restraining order and name David as the primary caregiver of their son as part of a temporary custody deal.

Now, Otunga is claiming that while he was being forcibly removed from their family home in front of their son by police, Hudson issued an exclusive statement to People at the same time regarding their split which said her actions “are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

He alleges the comments were damaging to his reputation, and that her main priority was to create negative press about him – not the protection of their child.

Otunga also claims Jennifer gave an interview to an entertainment news show that showed numerous photos of their son and said his name throughout, again violating the terms of the court order.

He wants his Hudson to be held in civil contempt of court and sanctioned for her actions. He is also asking that he not be bound to a gag order that she isn’t following.

The gag order remains in place until a court hearing next month.